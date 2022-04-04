BClayRecruiting: Kailani Merrell – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Kailani Merrell

Height: 5’11″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: PG / SG / SF

School / Hometown: Spruce Creek (South Daytona, Florida)

Player Evaluations:

Date: January 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Merrell has a fantastic combination of length and skill. She can score in multiple ways off the dribble or catch and shoot. In that way, she projects as a potential next level threat as her frame keeps filling out over the coming years. Merrell came into the gym locked in and ready to work from the opening drill. That work ethic coupled with her natural ability will put her in a unique place as her career goes on.

