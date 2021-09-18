BClayRecruiting: Ananda Jenerson – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Ananda Jenerson

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Southwest Christian (Fort Worth, Texas)

Club Team: ProSkills

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 23, 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Dallas, Texas)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay



Jenerson walked into the Drive Nation facility with the same confidence that she displayed during our Spotlight Workout in June. Her ability to make a shot is at a really high level for a middle school aged guard. Her mechanics and release are both consistent given her age. Jenerson is continuing to hone her craft on when and where to shoot the ball, assert herself offensively. That aspect of the game coupled with a desire to be top notch on D and the sky is the limit.

Date: June 23, 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Austin, Texas)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay



Jenerson is a smooth yet quiet backcourt option. She shot the ball extremely well here even taking our shooting drill off the one bounce to shoot the 3-pointer. Jenerson was one of the premier shooters in the camp. Her ability to let it go early and often with consistency was impressive. She also has the skill to be an effective ball handler in the backcourt as well.

Social Media Updates:

🚨MEMBER UPDATE🚨



‘25 PG Ananda Jenerson (TX) is an elite kid at the position.



The Lone Star State is taking notice. As they should.



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/tiYl7Dmq32 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 15, 2021

