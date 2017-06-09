PSBMayDay: Local Talent Shines on National Stage – June 9, 2017

by

BUFORD, Georgia, – Travel basketball still exists in the gaps where the college coaches cannot attend events. Teams are looking for tournaments where they can sharpen their execution and chemistry. While players can still gain valuable exposure while playing in front of media and national scouting service evaluators. The PSB May Day tournament brought together 40 teams from around the Southeast and accomplished all those needs. Here is a look back at the teams and players who made their mark during the tournament.

PSB Family Program of the Day

Douglasville Lady Tigers @Dvladytigers

State: Georgia

Program Director / Coach: Tonya Jackson

The Douglasville Lady Tigers have a history of helping elevate talented players to the next level. Anriel Howard, one of the most notable Lady Tiger alums, was SEC All-Freshman team member in 2015-16 season for Texas A&M. Tonya Jackson’s team this year is drawing attention from college coaches already. Class of 2019 forward Taylor Hosendove of Atlanta, Georgia, could be the most intriguing prospect of the bunch. She has a frontline size that is complemented by face-up skill. Class of 2019 forward India Bellamy of Stockbridge, Georgia, is another player that has inside-out versatility.

#PSBMayDay – India Bellamy of Douglasville Lady Tigers has a nice mix of skill and athleticism. Just hit pick and pop J. — Keil Moore (@KeilMoorePSB) May 14, 2017

Class of 2019 post Kyndall Golden of Lithia Springs, Georgia, stands 6-foot-3 and has upside in her development. Class of 2019 point guard Kennedi Williams of Douglassville, Georgia, showed play-making ability this spring. Also keep eyes on class of 2018 prospects Leanna Ramos of Hiram, Georgia, and Michaela Bennefield of Decatur, Georgia. These are prospects that draw plenty of attention when signing day draws near. Finally, Jayda Jackson of Ellenwood, Georgia, is a dream come true for coaches who are looking for size and athleticism.

#PSBTipOffClassic Hard to beat a team like Douglasville Lady Tigers when they score in an assortment of ways. @Dvladytigers @young_kayyyy pic.twitter.com/FZruRzT4yK — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) April 30, 2017



Around the Rim by @StephenPeckPSB

Team Elite Brown had several players that drew attention this weekend. Some names of note were Sierra Driessen, Brooklynn Fugel and LaCambria Shakespeare. This class of 2021 group played good basketball.

Hannah Edwards Birmingham, Alabama, is a real size post that is still developing her game. She plays good post defense and is a presence in the half-court game.

Class of 2019 guard Faith Wilken of Team B Wright drew praise from evaluators with her play. She is a skilled player who hit shots consistently from range. She also showed toughness in a match-up versus Team Elite EYBL.

Coach Will Avery with the Georgia Sting has another talented prospect in the pipeline after De’sha Benjamin graduates this year. Class of 2019 wing Mya Burns of Augusta, Georgia, showed athleticism and ball handling abilities this weekend.

The length of post Kayla Brown of the Georgia Pearls Jr. National Team is noteworthy. At 6-3 she is just scratching the surface of her potential. She should be on school’s radar within the Southeast region.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.