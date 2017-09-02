EBAAllAmerican National Showcase: Digital and Social Media Recap

by

Our exclusive Elite Basketball Academy is a large part of our year-round commitment to working with potential collegiate/professional female basketball players. We’ve been fortunate to train players who have played for USA Basketball, in the WNBA and been named All-Americans as well as Conference Players of the Year at the collegiate level. Several of our alumni have been named Elite Basketball Academy, McDonald’s and WBCA All-American’s at the high school level. Our Elite Basketball Academy (EBA) All-American Showcase will bring the country’s top prospects together for two days.

Learn All About Our Showcase Series & Vision:

ProspectsNation.com Premium Evaluations:

All players attending an Elite Basketball Academy Showcase that occurs on a non NCAA-certified weekend will receive a new or updated evaluation on their ProspectsNation.com player card. Evaluations and cards will be entered within 8 to 10 weeks of the conclusion of camp.

Why #EBAAllAmerican Showcase???

1) We serve on the NaismithTrophy.com National Player of the Year and All-American Team Selection Committees.

2) Our camp evaluations are precise. We provide a base for elite players to go back home to work and improve their games.

3) We service over 200 colleges and universities annually with our evaluations ranging in level of play from Notre Dame to Emory.

4) Our #EBAAllAmerican Showcase will bring some the country’s top prospects together to work with and be evaluated by both the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report and ProspectsNation.com staffs.

Social Media Hashtag: #EBAAllAmerican

2017 #EBAAllAmerican National Showcase