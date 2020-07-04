BrandonClayTV: Tatum Ott – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Tatum Ott

Height: 5’3″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: CG

School / Hometown: Westlake MS (Austin, Texas)

Club Team: Cy-Fair

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 14, 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Austin, Texas)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay



Ott has the bloodline to not only produce as she gets older but understand the work it takes to be successful. We were locked in from the opening drill with Ott responding in a positive manner to any teaching point our staff made. That willingness to pay attention and ability to take that instruction will allow Ott not to become just a high level shooter but a player who can play this game for a school team for another decade.

Social Media Updates:

Only the beginning. Great start to the future. Don’t be a stranger. Come to another academy this fall. I had a blast! #BCSTrainingAcademy x @BClayTraining — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 14, 2020

Spotlight Training 🚨



Brandon Clay x @eliteisearned Academy



📍Austin, TX

🗓 June 13-14@tatumott2025 is still growing but works like a vet.



She’ll train with me Saturday.



JOIN https://t.co/NZsKr8410I



COLLEGE RECRUITING PROFILE https://t.co/yZxP6OqN8t @CyfairA @coachcjASGR — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 8, 2020

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com