BrandonClayTV: Jada Clarkson – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Jada Clarkson

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Whitehall HS (Whitehall, Montana)

Club Team: G.O. Hoops

Player Evaluations:

April 2020: “Clarkson is a guard with good size early. Her build and frame remind me of a young Jana Van Gytenbeek (Stanford signee). Clarkson is a capable scorer and passer with the ability to get downhill off of the bounce. As she gets more and more experience playing with elite kids, expect Clarkson to be on the radar of college coaches nationwide. ” — Brandon Clay

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com