BClayRecruiting: Chloe Hartzler – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Chloe Hartzler

Height: 5’5″

HS Grad Year: 2027

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Wichita South HS (Wichita, Kansas)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR CHLOE’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/chloe-hartzler#campbr-evaluations

Brandon Clay College Recruiting #BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



Increased Awareness = Increased Opportunity



🚨NEW MEMBER UPDATE🚨



We welcome ‘27 Chloe Hartzler to the Program.



We’ll train together & get a new eval in OKC on September 9th.



JOIN https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/1tLW5CAXWi — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 23, 2023

