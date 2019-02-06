BrandonClayScouting: West Virginia WBB Rolling – February 6, 2019

by

Coach Mike Carey is leading the Mountaineer program to another successful season. They have reeled off seven wins in their last eight games and are positioned near the top of the BIG XII Conference with a 7-3 conference record. This is nothing new for Carey and the women at West Virginia. They have reached the postseason in 11 consecutive seasons and have recorded 12 20-win seasons in the 15 years that he has sat in the lead chair in Morgantown.

This year’s team features four players who average double-digits in points. Atlanta native Tynice Martin leads the way with 17.8 points per game. Carey’s staff have used the transfer wire to their full advantage in recent years. Four-star prospects such as Naomi Davenport and Kyrse Gondrezick found renewal by joining the Mountaineer program. Both are key contributors to this season’s success.

There is no slowing down in the immediate future for Carey and company. The 2019 recruiting class features three 4-star prospects as rated by ProspectsNation.com. Find detailed evaluations on all three players courtesy of BrandonClayScouting.com.

Coach Hemi’s Take: After watching Correa at PSB Elite 32 in 2017, I elevated her near the top of the scoring guards in the 2019 class in my notebook. Her ability to elevate to hit pull-up jumpers in the lane is a unique skill-set in women’s basketball. She is a proven scorer in a variety of ways. This combined with her athleticism should translate well to the BIG XII Conference. Coach Carey has a history of featuring scoring guards like Correa in his offense. This is a big-time signing for the Mountaineers.

Coach Hemi’s Take: We got an early look at Rivera at the Midwest Showdown in Mason, Ohio, when the 6-1 wing was still in middle school. Even then Rivera was a high level athlete with the ability to rebound, defend and block shots. Since then she has polished her offensive skill set and has turned into an effective play-maker on the wing.

Coach Hemi’s Take: Deans was one of the summer’s biggest stock-risers (PSB Nationals, PSB Power 48) . Her play-making from the point guard position is special. She is a capable scorer, but she is just as likely to find an open teammate after she turns the corner on a ball screen and forces the defense to rotate to her penetration. Although not currently ranked in the ProspectsNation.com ELITE 150, we expect Deans to have an impact on the West Virginia roster in the future.

