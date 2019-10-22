BrandonClayScouting: Timmer Poised for Breakout Junior Season – October 22, 2019

by

Haliegh Timmer is a class of 2021 prospect who is gaining national attention this fall.

The 5-foot-10 wing is highly versatile and brings a competitive spirit to the court. She impressed the ProspectsNation.com staff with her blend of skill and physical play last month at the Check Me Out Showcase in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Evaluation from the 2019 Check Me Out Showcase (MN)

Timmer is a guard with size and a great feel for the game. She showed ball skill and the ability to change pace with the ball in her hands effectively. Her ability to create on the perimeter allowed her to score the ball in traffic well. Her feel for the game extended beyond having the ball in her hands. The junior anticipated defensively and was able to disrupt opponent’s rhythm with tips and deflections. She also ducked into the post and posted up unsuspecting perimeter players and scored with her back to the basket. Her overall skill set was a breath of fresh air for the camp staff, because she appears to be a well-rounded prospect who can affect the game in many ways rather than just a specialist. If there is an area, she could focus on leaving the camp it would be her on-ball defense. Timmer is far from a weak link at the point of attack, however she will need to prove that she can contain a wide variety of prospects in the future. From slippery point guards to physical slashing wing, Timmer could develop into a prospect that check any of them.

She averaged 20 points, nearly 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and shot close to 50% from the field last high school season. That combined with her solid play on the EYBL circuit last year caught the attention of schools nationwide. She picked up offers from South Dakota, South Dakota State and Colorado State. While Power 5 Conference schools such as Texas Tech and Vanderbilt have expressed interest in recent weeks.

A high academic student, Timmer is a student-athlete that produces on the court and in the classroom. On top of that, the South Dakota native is willing to travel nearly anywhere in the country in order to find the right fit of academics and basketball.

Timmer will play for North Tartan on the EYBL circuit once again on the 2020 circuit. Her club team is set to make all four EYBL stops next year: Hampton, Virginia, Beaverton, Oregon, Louisivlle, Kentucky and Chicago, Illinois.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.