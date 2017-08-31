BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Reggie Chaney

by

Reggie Chaney (Frisco, Texas), Findlay Prep/ Findlay Prep – 2018

Height: 6’8″

Position: Power Forward

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:





BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: May 12, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Circuit Session III (Cartersville, Georgia)

Chaney is a power forward with soft touch, good feet and nice energy on the court. He is active, an interior scorer and a rebounder. He scored 11 points, 7 rebounds per game while shooting 61% from the floor. He did not attempt a 3pt shot. He is only shooting 58% from the FT line.

Date: June 11, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Missouri)

Chaney is a combo forward who did damage from the elbow area. He slashed and finished from the free throw line and also finished with his back to the basket. He has great size for his position.

Date: June 11, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Missouri)

Chaney is a power forward prospect with good bounce, athleticism based on his play here. He didn’t showcase an offensive specialty during camp but was effective in multiple areas around the lane.

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB