BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Matthew Mayer

Matthew Mayer (Austin, Texas.), Westlake HS / Houston Hoops

Height: 6’8″

Position: Forward

Committed College: Undecided

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: June 11, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Mayer is a shooter, but he showed more to his game than just being a spot up kid. He flushed dunks on the break and showed some juice off the bounce. His quick release and accuracy are still the strong points to his game.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Mayer showed himself as a prep capable of shooting the ball with the best of them at the swing forward spot in the class. He was confident in letting it go with his feet throughout the camp.

Date: May 24, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Mayer is an intriguing prospect given his length / willingness to run the floor. He’s a swing forward in size / skill. In 16 EYBL games, he’s shooting 28 percent from the 3-point line and 36 percent overall from the field.

Date: May 24, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Mayer is a wing shooting specialist. He has a great length and can hit the corner 3. He is not particularly athletic, but he can run in transition and finish. He did not realize all of his potential this year as he only averaged 4 points per game.

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB