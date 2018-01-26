BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Lynn Greer III

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

Lynn Greer III (Philadelphia, Penn.), Roman Catholic

Height: 5’11”

Position: Point Guard

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: October 12, 2017

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Greer III is a smooth option at the point position. Like his father Lynn, Greer III showed the ability to run a team even in an elite atmosphere. His frame is still developing and as a result, he wasn’t able to complete some of the plays that he saw during the camp.

Highlights of Greer courtesy of Rivals.com



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com