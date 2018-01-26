You are here: Home / blog / BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Lynn Greer III

January 25, 2018 by

Photo – USA Basketball

Lynn Greer III (Philadelphia, Penn.), Roman Catholic
Height: 5’11”
Position: Point Guard
Committed College: Undecided
Star Grade:

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: October 12, 2017
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Greer III is a smooth option at the point position. Like his father Lynn, Greer III showed the ability to run a team even in an elite atmosphere. His frame is still developing and as a result, he wasn’t able to complete some of the plays that he saw during the camp.

 Highlights of Greer courtesy of Rivals.com

