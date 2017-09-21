BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Louis King

by

Louis King (Jersey City, N.J.), Hudson Catholic – Class of 2018

Height: 6’6″

Position: Wing

Committed Collge: Oregon

Star Grade:

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: January 15, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Massachusetts.)

King checks all the airport tests of a basketball player. He has size, wingspan and versatility. However, his game is not quite translating to production at the moment. He finished with only 4 points on 2-8 shooting, but he did grab nine rebounds. An eye on his development heading into the spring months will be key.

Date: December 21, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: City of Palms Classic (Fort Meyers, Florida)

King is an athletic combo forward who is great in transition. He has length and the ability to attack off the dribble. He did not display much left to right wiggle scoring only 4 points to go with 6 rebounds in a win over Maret HS. Answering what his specialty or which position he will play long term will be key for King.

Date: June 11, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

King showcased himself as a potential elite specialist shooting the basketball. He did attack off of the bounce some as well but was more comfortable letting the ball go from beyond the arc.

Date: June 11, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

King is a talented wing with size. He has an array of skills, but he struggled with efficiency this weekend.

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on Twitter @JLHemingwayPSB