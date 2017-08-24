BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Keion Brooks

by

Keion Brooks (Fort Wayne, Indiana), North Side/ Spiece Indy Heat – 2019

Height: 6’8″

Position: Forward

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: May 12, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Circuit Session III (Cartersville, Georgia)

The 6-8 combo forward showed terrific versatility at Session III in Atlanta. He worked the pinch post game well by scoring and distributing. He works decisively and typically efficiently. He still has room to physically mature as he is listed only at 185 pounds. However, he is scoring 18 and half points per game on nearly 49 percent field goal shooting. He has only made seven 3-pointers this season, but his stroke looked compact and confident. Combine all of that with his seven rebounds per game and Brooks seems a lock to be a 5-star recruit in the class.

2019 Keion Brooks @KeionB_12 of Spiece Indy Heat is proving his 5-star rating on the Nike EYBL circuit STORY:https://t.co/fcuH6SY9TY pic.twitter.com/EB834eUQqV — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) May 25, 2017

Highlights of Keion Brooks from EYBL Session I courtesy of Endless Motor



