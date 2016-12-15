BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Jontay Porter

by

Jontay Porter (Crespi, Calif.), Nathan Hale HS / MoKan Elite

Height: 6’10”

Position: Power Forward

Committed College: Washington

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: June 14, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Porter was terrific. In a match-up with Silvio DeSousa he outplayed him on both ends. He hit the trail 3 while also showing a diverse back to the basket skill set. He even hit a corner 3 when he ran off a pin in screen.

Date: May 29, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Porter was solid in the trail 4 spot this weekend. He attacked the rim on the reversal pass. He has footwork to create on the step back jumper.

Date: May 29, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Porter has slimmed down since my eval this winter. He is showing the ability to stretch the floor with his jumper. If he’ll continue to be a force around the rim, this added range will only enhance his game. He’s averaged 5.6 points, 4.6 rebounds per so far this season on 45 percent from 3-point land.

Date: December 22, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: City of Palms (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Porter is a post with size. Right now, I project him more as an interior based prospect based on his play here. If he develops his face up game, he could be a hi-lo option in the post.

Date: December 18, 2015

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: City of Palms (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Porter is a post player who could dominate the block if he chose to do so. He has size and soft touch with his back to basket. He is also a skilled passer vs. the double team or out of the high post. The issue is that he likes to face up and he has skill doing that too. He finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Lehigh (FL).

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB