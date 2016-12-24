BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Immanuel Quickley

by

Immanuel Quickley (Bel Air, Md.), John Carroll School

Height: 6’3″

Position: Point Guard

Committed College: Undecided

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: December 22, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: CFA Classic (Columbia, S.C.)

Quickley is a high energy point guard who plays on both ends of the court. Today he did not get his jumper working scoring only 7 points on 3-8 shooting. He did add 5 assists and 6 rebounds in a win over Lafayette Christian Academy.

Highlights of Quickley courstesy of MakePlayz.com

