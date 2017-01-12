BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Greg Foster

by

Greg Foster Jr. (Thiensville, Wisc.), Homestead HS

Height: 6’5″

Position: Point Guard

Committed College: Undecided

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: June 18, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: NBPA Top 100 Camp (Charolettesville, Va.)

Foster can score the basketball from the point guard spot. In that way, he reminds me in style / build of Frank Jackson (Duke freshman). Foster shot the 3-pointer and finished around the rim as well.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Foster Jr. can let it go from the outside. In that way, he showed himself as comparable to classmate Justin Ahrens in that way. Foster Jr. is a score-first option on the perimeter.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Foster is a guard who will spotlight the point guard at times. His quick first step and ability to attack the rim make him a threat to score in the half court. His jumper will need to add consistency.

