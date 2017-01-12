You are here: Home / blog / BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Greg Foster

Class of 2018 guard Greg Foster Jr. proved this summer that he is among the elite at his position. (Photo by Jon Lopez)

Photo: Jon Lopez/Nike

Greg Foster Jr. (Thiensville, Wisc.), Homestead HS
Height: 6’5″
Position: Point Guard
Committed College: Undecided
Star Grade:

 

By: @JLHemingwayPSB & @BrandonClayPSB

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: June 18, 2016
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Location: NBPA Top 100 Camp (Charolettesville, Va.)

Foster can score the basketball from the point guard spot. In that way, he reminds me in style / build of Frank Jackson (Duke freshman). Foster shot the 3-pointer and finished around the rim as well.

Date: June 10, 2016
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Foster Jr. can let it go from the outside. In that way, he showed himself as comparable to classmate Justin Ahrens in that way. Foster Jr. is a score-first option on the perimeter.

Date: June 10, 2016
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Foster is a guard who will spotlight the point guard at times. His quick first step and ability to attack the rim make him a threat to score in the half court. His jumper will need to add consistency.

Highlights of Foster courtesy of Rivals.com

