BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – EJ Montgomery

EJ Montgomery Jr. (Marietta, Ga.), Wheeler HS/ Atlanta Celtics

Height: 6’10”

Position: Forward

Committed College: Auburn

Date: December 22, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Chic-Fil-A Classic (Columbia, S.C.)

This was as productive of a game that we have seen from Montgomery since we first started evaluating him nearly three years ago. He scored 26 points on 12-14 shooting to go with 9 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. He embraced the role of a rim runner on offense as he stretched the floor vertically in transition. In the half court he finished through contact while working the high post and low post areas. Although thin framed, he played with strength on the inside in this match up versus Blythewood HS (SC).

Date: June 18, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: NBPA Top 100 Camp (Charlottesville, Va.)

Montgomery has progressed his game since our first eval. He still isn’t a dominant scorer on the perimeter. That said, Montgomery has the size / length to be a high level guy at the next level.

Date: December 19, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: City of Palms (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Montgomery has all of the measurables. He’s still working to develop his overall skill set inside of elite game play. He finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds in this eval. He’s a talented prospect whose game production progression over the next two years will be worth following.

Date: June 18, 2015

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: NBPA Top 100 Camp (Charlottesville, Va.)

This was a solid showing for Montgomery this weekend. A 6-9 versatile forward, he could be compared to Jarred Vanderbilt in build and skill set. However, what he showed this weekend which was necessary for success in the future was his embrace of playing on the interior. He has perimeter skills, but if he turns into a 4 player that floats around the perimeter – that would be an issue.

Date: December 22, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: City of Palms (Fort Myers, Fla.)

This was a good night for Montgomery Jr. though he wasn’t a primary scorer. He played 16 minutes and was asked to guard Raymond Spalding (Louisville signee) for most of those. He rebounded well in space tonight.

Date: December 19, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: City of Palms (Fort Myers, Fla.)

EJ played limited minutes for this nationally ranked team this week. His talent is obvious and proven from the evaluations below. However, he still has a ways to go to impact the game at the highest levels currently. He will need to increase his defensive awareness and presence to start.

Date: October 4, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

EJ was impressive in spurts at this camp. Then he had stretches where he struggled to produce. In the opening game session, he really got rolling with his jumper as he hit multiple 3s from behind the arc as well as off the double counter move dribble. He has the athleticism to finish above the rim consistently. His release point on his jumper is a bit low – that is a long term concern in regards to consistency. However, at this moment he projects to be a tweener forward with elite skill and athleticism.

Date: October 3, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Montgomery Jr. is a long, left-handed forward. He’s a solid 4 player at this point. We didn’t see the ball skill in this elite setting for him to be a full-time 3 right now. A left-handed shooter, he shot the ball well. That said he has a hitch in his mechanics that forces his release point to remain a little low. He was at his best on Sunday morning when he got into a rhythm. He even made multiple shots against the 2015 team.

