BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Darius Garland

Darius Garland (Nashville, Tenn.), Brentwood Academy / Bradley Beal Elite

Height: 6′

Position: Point Guard



Committed College: Vanderbilt

Star Grade:



Date: October 12, 2017

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Garland was fantastic in a matchup against Jahvon Quinerly. Garland is slick with the handle, made a tough 15 foot shot over the outstretched arms of James Wiseman and shot the 3-pointer here. Garland elevates to finish around the rim the way Tyus Jones did here years ago.

Date: May 17, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: EYBL Session III (Cartersville, Ga.)

Garland has established himself as one of the top 3-5 PGs in the land nationally. Some even have him as the top PG. He is a super quick play maker who can get his shot off quickly. He is very good at getting into the lane to make plays for others. He is averaging 17 points per game and 4.4 assists as well. He is shooting over 50% from the field. If there is a case to be made against Garland is that he plays the game at one speed – fast and quick. There is something to be said about mixing up your pace and moving slow then fast. That said Garland plays the game at a high level and efficiently at the speed he plays at.

Date: May 24, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Garland has stretched out to 6-feet tall and has the juice to get to the bucket consistently. He is more of a score first PG at the moment as he scored 14 points and only averaged 2.5 assists per game. He projects to be a top 5 player at his position in next year’s class.

Date: May 24, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Garland jumped on the Eagles roster mid stream without missing a beat. He’s putting up the numbers and still has another season of 17u EYBL eligibility: 13.2 points, 2.7 assists on 83 percent from the line and 39 percent from beyond the arc in 9 EYBl league games. He outplayed Trae Young in this one with an efficient performance: 11 points, 3 assists and a single turnover.

Date: October 4, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Garland was solid here again elevating himself to borderline 5-star status despite his smaller frame. He reminds me of UCLA verbal Jaylen Hands of Calif. Garland can stick the open jumper, handle in transition and get the half court offense going as well.

Date: May 28 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball U16 Trials (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Garland is a distributing point guard who in a lot of ways size wise of Derryck Thornton. He got rolling on Friday making plays off of the bounce in transition. A right-handed shooter, Garland hit the 3-pointer here while also getting off a tough left-handed floater in the lane.

Date: October 3, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Garland puts me in the mind of Jared Harper (GA-16) in that he is a productive, smaller guard. He shot the ball exceptionally well when he got clean looks at the rim. He also exhibited a quick handle to set up his teammates off of the pass.

Date: October 3, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Garland is a smaller guard but his skill reminds me of Jaylen Hands (CA) in the class ahead of him. Garland is skilled enough to consistently hit the right-hand floater and also knock down the open 3-pointer as well.

Highlights of Garland courtesy of Inside the Hall

