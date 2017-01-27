BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Daniel Oturu

by

Daniel Oturu (St. Paul, Minn.), Cretin Derham HS / Howard Pulley

Height: 6’9″

Position: Power Forward

Committed College: Minnesota

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: June 11, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Oturu is a hi-lo forward who finish strongly around the rim. He also showed face up skill by powering past defenders on the drive. His power and tip dunk ability make him a beast for defenders to contend with.

Date: May 24, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Oturu is a post player who is a run and dunk guy. He flushes shots in the lane off of rebounds or run outs in transition. The biggest asset he bring is his 6 rebounds per game. He only averaged 4 points per game and shot 22% from the FT line (4-18).

Highlights of Daniel Oturu courtesy of Evan Flood

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB