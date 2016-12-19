BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Bernard Kasanda

by

Bernard Kasanda

Height: 5’10”

Grad Year / Position: 2018 – / Guard

School / Hometown: Central Gwinnett HS (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: October 16, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBAAllAmerican

Kasanda showed play-making skills today with the ball in his hands. He plays with great energy and is a solid defender. The strength of the game is his ability to get out and finish in transition. He is proving to provide an important role for Central Gwinnett this season.

Date: September 4, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBAAllAmerican

Kasanda played a lot of point guard this weekend. He showed shiftiness with the ball in his hands and did a good job of setting his teammates with the pass. He does a good job of mixing up his speed and pace with the ball in his hands. He also showed ball fakes to set up post feeds. All said, he showed promise coming out of the All-American Camp.

Watch Kasanda on @SUVtv wearing No. 259 in black

Watch Kasanda on @SUVtv wearing No. 100 in black



