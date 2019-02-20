BrandonClayScouting: Oregon State WBB notches 6th straight 20-win Season – February 20, 2019

by

With a 67-62 victory over the No. 2 nationally ranked Oregon Ducks, the ladies from Oregon State improved to 21-5 on the season. They are currently ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll and are tied for second in the PAC 12 Conference with an 11-3 record. This will be the sixth consecutive season that the Beavers have recorded a 20-win season.

Quick Facts on the Beaver WBB:

Head Coach: Scott Rueck

Final 4 Appearance in 2016

Naismith Coach of the Year Finalist in 2017

Oregon State Home Page

Instagram

Twitter @BeaverWBB

Twitter Hashtag: #GoBeavs

2018-19 Season Rundown

Rueck’s squad is getting double digit production from four players this season. Redshirt sophomore Destiny Slocum leads the way with 17 points per game on 48% shooting. The Maryland transfer was a 2016 McDonald’s All-American and 2017 WBCA National Freshman of the Year.

Junior guard Mikayla Pivec is having a big season averaging 14 points and nearly nine rebounds per game. Bench play has been very important for the Beavers this season. Kat Tudor (12ppg) and Aleah Goodman (10ppg) bring scoring punch nightly. Both are shooting a combined 45% from the 3-point stripe.

2019 Recruiting Class

Rueck is noted as one of the best coaches in the nation. His sound game-plans and on-court teaching are highlighted by his high level recruiting prowess. This year’s recruiting class features two top 4-star prospects in the ProspectsNation.com ELITE 150.

Brandon Clay Scouting Take: Jones is a fundamental post player with impressive agility for a player at her size and position. Her ability to seal defenders for easy scores is accented by her touch with either hand around the rim. She projects to be an impact player in the PAC 12 in upcoming years.

Brandon Clay Scouting Take: Brown is a post player with length and mobility. She disrupts as a defender under the rim with a shot blocking and altering presence. Offensively, while she still has polish left to add, she has an intriguing inside/out game. She can score around the basket and can face up around the top of the key.





