BrandonClayScouting: North Carolina A&T keeps on winning by adding Darks – October 16, 2019

Photo – Larry Rhinehart / Parallels Media

Sean Kelly Darks of Cincinnati, Ohio, chose North Carolina A&T following the July viewing period. The 5-foot-8 guard will give head coach Tarrell Robinson a versatility in the MEAC.

Darks competed on the EYBL circuit with All-Ohio this year. She picked up a slew of interest this calendar year. She visited Valparaiso and New Orleans before settling on the Aggies.

North Carolina A&T is coming off a 20-12 season where they completed a perfect 16-0 record in the MEAC. Darks has the pedigree to be able to keep coach Robinson’s program near the top of the conference.

Darks transitioned into a lead guard on the EYBL circuit this season. She proved she can facilitate the offense and provide an offense punch off the dribble. Her athleticism and versatility at the next level will be a key asset moving forward.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.