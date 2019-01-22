BrandonClayScouting: Missouri Continues to Recruit an ELITE Level – January 22, 2019

by

Missouri WBB has put life in to the motto #OurTownOurTeam this season. See who is next to star for the Lady Tigers in the class of 2019 signing class. Photo courtesy – @MizzouWBB

Coach Robin Pingeton looks to have the Lady Tigers poised for a fourth consecutive 20-win season in the 2018-19 season. Senior guard Sophie Cunningham has been a big part of the program’s success in recent years. She entered this week averaging 15.5 points per game. Pingeton’s staff have worked hard to keep a roster that will be SEC competitive even after Cunningham’s graduation. Here is a look at the 2019 signing class, which includes two prospects ranked in the ProspectsNation.com ELITE 150.

Article aggregated by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

Brandon Clay Scouting Evaluation: Blackwell is a talented wing scorer with ideal size for the next level. Her motor and play-making skill make her one of the best in the country regardless of position. She projects to contribute immediately in Columbia her freshman year.

Brandon Clay Scouting Evaluation: Frank is a skilled back to the basket scorer. Her physical tools allow her to be a primary target in the half-court offense. She also has tools to the face the basket and be an effective trail-4 in the secondary break set.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.