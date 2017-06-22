BrandonClayScouting.com: SeanKelly Darks – SMP Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Class of 2020 guard SeanKelly Darks of Cincinnati, Ohio, is showing herself to be a must track guard in the class.

Brandon Clay’s takeaway – EBASuper64 Camp (June 2017): Darks continues to get better with her overall skill set since my first evaluation as a middle school prospect. She’s filling out physically while maintaining the ability to handle the ball on the perimeter. I envision Darks as a primary ball handler with the scoring ability to slide over to the off guard position at times as well based on time, score and opponent. She also showed a willingness to defend on the ball in this elite camp setting.

VITALS



Name: SeanKelly Darks

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2020

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Walnut Hills (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Club Team: Phenom

Social Media Updates:

#EBASuper64 SeanKelly Darks (@seankelly_darks) does a great job of catching it ready to score & finishing at the basket. @BrandonClayPSB pic.twitter.com/OULOhi3YSE — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) June 4, 2017

#EBASuper64 National Showcase@PhenomWBB is definitely in the building. @seankelly_darks rep'd the set. She had the rep the set. https://t.co/UCQ4PqJ32O — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) June 3, 2017

#EBASuper64 National HS Showcase June 3-4 '20 G Sean Kelly Darks (OH) is in the mix for a @CoachHemi eval. JOIN: https://t.co/tJAgOJkP5h pic.twitter.com/ivwcmjaXkn — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) May 2, 2017

