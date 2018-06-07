BrandonClayScouting.com: Lasting Impressions from the #EBASuper64 Spotlight Workout – June 7, 2018

by

BUFORD, Georgia – The Elite Basketball Academy Super 64 Showcase has become the proving ground for some of the nation’s top players before they moved on to college and subsequently the WNBA. The 2018 version was no different as the event was littered with next level talent. Here’s a look at three prospects from the Midwest who earned words with their work during our Spotlight Workout sessions:

Shelby McDaniel – 5’10” – 2019 – Harlan County HS (Harlan, Kentucky)

McDaniel is a joy to work with. She’s always attentive and focused during our sessions. As a result, her game is starting to blossom. A left-handed scoring guard, McDaniel plays both club and high school at a really competitive level. She was much more assertive offensively than she was at this same event 12 months ago. A large part of that is attributed to McDaniel’s consistent skill development work when she’s back home. The year-round competition will have her prepared for college play.

Anaya Peoples – 6’0” – 2019 – Schlarman Academy (Danville, Illinois)

Peoples, who has already committed to Notre Dame, is a veteran of the EBA Showcase scene. Over the years, she has become next up in the lineage of elite players who have come through the pipeline. After making the USAU18 team last weekend, Peoples was still focused on improving her game. She did just that with a couple of additional focused training sessions during her time with me. We talked about specific actions in her team’s offense and how to capitalize on reads that she makes inside of those set calls.

Grace Scalzo – 5’8” – 2019 – Bradford HS (Racine, Wisconsin)

I watched Scalzo play a high school game in December and invited her to camp afterwards. Like McDaniel, Scalzo is really coming into her own as a player over the last 12 months even dropping a 40-plus point performance in high school last season. She’s a specialist as a shooter on the offensive end but her work during the skill sessions allowed me to get a closer look at her ball handling and passing. Both of those areas are places where Scalzo is underrated as a prospect. She has a lot of upside at the next level due to her ability to do both of those things well.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com