BrandonClayScouting.com: Check Me Out Showcase Recap – August 22, 2017

SEATTLE, Wash. – The CheckMeOut Showcase is the West Coast’s premier individual showcase during the calendar year. The 2017 version was loaded with talent. I’ve teamed up with Parallels Media (@parallels on Instagram and @ParallelsMedia_ on Twitter) to recap some of the performances that I witnessed over the weekend. Here’s the first installment:

It was a blessing to get to connect with the elite prospects on the West Coast. It’s only right that I thank the camp’s executive director, Chris Hansen, for putting the event and matchups together. This game is a beautiful thing when the players involved have a good time on the hardwood meeting new people and building lifelong relationships all while handling their business during the showcase.

Class of 2018 forward Mckenzie Forbes of Calif., earned the nickname “Hoodie Melo” in reference to her style of play resembling that of the ultra-focused Carmelo Anthony we’ve seen this off-season. Much like Melo, Forbes is a player capable of being effective in multiple spots on the floor. An Elite 60 prospect per ProspectsNation.com, Forbes had a very good showing yet again both in drills and in gameplay. For the record, she gave my team fits in a Sunday morning matchup.

Class of 2020 post Jordyn Jenkins of Wash., has next. She started her ascent during the #PSBElite32 in July and continued to see her stock rise here this weekend. She’s a versatile post option who I’ll track closely.

Class of 2018 guard Jade Loville of Issaquah, Wash., is a problem in the backcourt. The future Boise State roster member earned praise from lead CMO trainer Ashley Corral on Sunday. Corral said, “Loville is the real deal. She’s got a future All-Conference selection type of production.” I agree 100 percent.

I’ll also keep an eye on Class of 2019 sharpshooter Meghan Boyd of Eagle, Idaho. She can let it fly.

Class of 2020 point guard Bria Dixson of Portland, Ore., has multiple tools in her box to make things happen. While I was coaching her team, we were able to get her in pick and roll situations with the Class of 2018’s No. 2 prospect nationally in Aquira DeCosta of Calif. The result was multiple quality shots on goal.

Class of 2019 guard Kelsey Lenzie and Class of 2020 guard Meghan Fiso of Seattle both play for West Seattle and ECBA Swish Hines #PSBFamily. Though possessing different types of games, they both showed the ability to make a shot when the opportunity presents itself.

At one point on Sunday, the opposing team must have thought that Class of 2018 guard Maggie Freeman of Beaverton, Ore., was about to start coaching because she wasn’t playing any games with them. She’s a legit threat from beyond the arc and always ready to gun the other team down.

