BCSSelect24 National Academy: Niveya Henley

Name: Niveya Henley

Height: 5’11″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Montverde Academy (Spokane, Washington)

Club Team: FBC United Hunt

Committed College: Butler

#BCSSelect24 Social Media Updates:

Blazers W Nivea Henley was strong in Frisco this week. Has her invite back to #CheckMeOutNATION Seattle, Aug 19-20:https://t.co/5jGUsFGrRg pic.twitter.com/QIwnVkegry — Chris Hansen (@ChrisHansenPSB) July 14, 2017

#CheckMeOutNATION

Bucket-Getters in 4/4

Raigan Reed

Bria Dixson

Niveya Henley

Sheridan Green (@sheridanmarieg) pic.twitter.com/4YZ3GtnNOT — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) August 21, 2016

#CheckMeOutNATION

Underclass standouts Game 1

Niveya Henley

Alivia Stephens

Elizabeth Sundet

Iliana Moran @im_illy1https://t.co/7VnSBNfpvy — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) August 21, 2016

