BClayRecruiting: Reid Ducharme – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Reid Ducharme

Height: 6’6″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG / SF

School / Hometown: Noble and Greenough (Dedham, Massachusetts)

Club Team: BABC

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 2020

Location: BCS Film Room Breakdown

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Ducharme has the combination of bounce and skill that college coaches nationwide look for in the guard spot. He is capable of making the open jumper and attacking the rim with power as well. Ducharme projects as an Elite 100 caliber prospect nationally.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com