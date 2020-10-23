BClayRecruiting: Mia Fiore – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Mia Fiore

Height: 5’10″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG / SF

School / Hometown: St. Andrews School (Cranston, Rhode Island)

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Woonsocket, RI)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

This was our staff’s first time training with Fiore. Her ability to create off the bounce jumped right off the page. That coupled with her willingness to take instruction and grow makes her one of the region’s premier guards in her class that we’ve seen to date. She’s a dynamic option on the wing capable of scoring in the mid range and at the rim. As she keeps developing the range on her 3-pointer, Fiore’s game will go up another level.

Social Media Updates:

#SticksSkillsTraining x #BCSTrainingAcademy



Oct. 17-18th recap

Woonsocket, RI



I’ve always said my favorite part about running these events is identifying those under the radar kids.



Hidden Gems 💎



Mia Fiore’23

Kayla Lezama’22

Zoie Maffei’23

Avery O’Connor’22

Lucy Palmer’23 pic.twitter.com/QDMtOlp3Z5 — Sean Smith (@SeanSticksSmith) October 19, 2020

