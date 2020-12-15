BClayRecruiting: Izzy Proffitt – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Izzy Proffitt

Height: 5’6″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Campbell County (Jacksboro, Tennessee)

Club Team: Alabama Southern Starz

Player Evaluations:

Date: December 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Proffitt is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in her hands. She’s capable of setting the table and making good things happen as a result. Proffitt’s speed with the ball and overall moxie on the floor make her a point guard to keep a close watch on.

Date: June 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Boaz, Alabama)

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Proffitt is a high energy, skilled combo guard. She showed a tough handle and aggressiveness to attack the basket. The freshman did a terrific job of getting north and south with her first step. Proffit has range on her jumper. However, working out the hang on her jump shot will be key. Shooting before the peak of her release will keep her shot from flattening out.

Date: February 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Proffitt is a talented guard that reminds me of UNCW signee, Mary McMillan, at a similar age. She has a quick first step and a quick release on her jump shot. The craftiness that she has with the ball in her hands and the nose that she has for the basket allowed her to score consistently during 5/5 gameplay at camp. Proffitt most likely has the position of point guard in her future, however her scoring acumen could allow her to play on the wing as well. Proving that she can extend her play-making skills for others will be important for her as she blossoms into a complete back court player.

