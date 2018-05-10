2018 #CoachHemiShowcase RECAP – May 10, 2018

by

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia, – The Coach Hemi Camp Series featured four camps in four cities during the month of March. Over 225 players from more than a dozen states competed, trained and gained valuable exposure in the weeks leading up to the only NCAA certified viewing period in April. We look back at the players who left a lasting impression from the #CoachHemiShowcase. The camp was a two-day camp in which every player received a ProspectsNation.com player card and evaluation. For a full list of players from the March 3-4 camp, click here.

Kulo is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Atlanta area. At 6-foot-4 she has the length affect the game in the paint. She also has soft touch to score the ball when she has angles to score on the block. The tools and physical attributes are there. With experience and physical maturation, Kulo could develop into an impact interior presence in upcoming years.

Highlights of Kulo courtesy of Parallels Media

It seems we see point guards who are shoot-first and look to pass as an afterthought. Madaris is a throwback point guard who loves to assist even more than she likes to score. The 5-5 lead guard has the quickness and shiftiness to create shots on the perimeter. However, she likes to use those skills to find open teammates for points more than often. When Madaris does shoot, she shoots with accuracy and efficiency.

Highlights of Madaris courtesy of Parallels Media



Mulkey is a sneaky effective guard. While other prospects may have more flash, Mulkey makes the simple play consistently. The strength of her game shooting the the long-range jumper. She has a quick, compact release that leads to high percentage conversion on 3-point shots. Defensively she uses her anticipation and positioning skills to create turnovers for her team. Although not a play-maker with the dribble, her quick passing and vision on the court make her a solid back court option.

#CoachHemiShowcase 2019 Kayla Mulkey (@KaylaMulkeyMCHS) of @MillCreekGBB starting the morning off knocking down jumpers in skill work! pic.twitter.com/GbNvbK81Gi — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) March 4, 2018

Howard is a combo-guard who has potential to be a lock down perimeter defender. She has length to disrupt passing lanes and the quickness to hound ball handlers into poor decisions. Howard’s offensive skills are evident, but she has yet to develop a specialty. She has a chance to become a capable ball-handler who can also hit the open jumper.

Rittenberry is a unique prospect. She is a 5-11 guard who has play-making skills on the perimeter. Her versatility is what is most valuable for her team. She can defend on the perimeter and make life difficult for opposing guards. Rittenberry is equally as effective at rebounding along the front line. Look for Rittenberry to gain confidence as she adds experience in big moments this spring and summer.

Washington was one of the most productive of the camp. She finished the ball consistently around the bucket. Most interesting, she very confident in finishing with her left hand in traffic. Her physical attributes will gain the most attention from college coaches in upcoming years. She is a 6-1 combo post who can the floor like a wing. Her shot blocking ability and footwork to defend on the perimeter make her a potential elite defender at the position.

#CoachHemiShowcase Here’s a look at the relentlessness of 2021 post Sacha Washington (@sachaw33) of @FBCHoopstars. Never gives up on the play and is constantly following the ball. pic.twitter.com/QNi8eQCagK — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) March 4, 2018

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.