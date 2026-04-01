Upper Echelon Basketball: Addie Deal – Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Addie Deal

Height: 6’0”

College Class: Freshman

Position: SG / PG

High School / Hometown: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)

The Deal File:

* During her freshman season in Iowa City, Deal was named to the 2026 B1G All-Freshman Team.

* Deal was also named B1G Freshman of the Week two times.

* Deal’s season was highlighted by the following performances:

20 points on 8-17 FG’s in a W over Ohio State

18 points on 7-8 FG’s in a W over Oregon

17 points on 7-10 FG’s in a W vs Western Illinois