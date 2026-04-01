Upper Echelon Basketball: Addie Deal – Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Addie Deal
Height: 6’0”
College Class: Freshman
Position: SG / PG
High School / Hometown: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)
The Deal File:
* During her freshman season in Iowa City, Deal was named to the 2026 B1G All-Freshman Team.
* Deal was also named B1G Freshman of the Week two times.
* Deal’s season was highlighted by the following performances:
20 points on 8-17 FG’s in a W over Ohio State
18 points on 7-8 FG’s in a W over Oregon
17 points on 7-10 FG’s in a W vs Western Illinois