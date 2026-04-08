The Weekly Word: Thoughts from the MacBook of Brandon Clay – April 6, 2026

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Upcoming Brandon Clay All-American Showcase Events:

April 25. 2026: Indianapolis, Indiana

April 26, 2026: Fayetteville, Arkansas

May 30-31, 2026: Indianapolis, Indiana

June 27-28, 2026: Atlanta, Georgia

REGISTER HERE: https://getcookie.com/event-director-camps/61

April 12, 2026: Class of 2027 frontcourt prospect Ava Ashley of Wayne County (TN) of SGB Barton 17U made an impression on me during a viewing a couple of weeks back. She has the offensive touch to be an effective option on that option while also serving as a willing rebounder, defensive presence. Ashley plays the game like the coaches kid that she is. She was a definite stock up candidate to end March.

I was impressed with Class of 2028 Wing Leah Bryan of North Forsyth (GA) during a workout back in the fall. Bryan has the physical tools to be a next level sharp shooting option on the perimeter. She’s playing club for Redline this spring / summer.

April 11, 2026: I enjoyed working with Class of 2029 Guard Avery Elijah of Kouts (IN) back in the late fall. She’s got real length on the perimeter and was dialed in to improvement. We’ll get to train together again on April 25th during the All-American Showcase in Indianapolis. She’s one that I’m tracking closely the next 12 months.

Speaking of basketball in Indiana, I didn’t talk about Class of 2027 Forward Finley Parker of River Ridge (GA) choosing to attend Indiana. Parker has turned into one of the country’s top front court prospects in the junior class nationally. She has the combination of size and outside shooting ability that most players above 6-foot-1 don’t possess.

On the boys side of basketball in the Hoosier State, Class of 2028 Guard Boomer Minch of Scecina (IN) will play with D1 Indiana on the New Balance circuit this spring / summer. Minch has established himself as one of the premier guard threats statewide in the rising junior class. His playmaking ability should draw interest all spring / summer long.

April 10, 2026: I love the progress that Class of 2029 Guard Macy Curtis of Madison Academy (AL) is making with her overall game. She is constantly seeking instruction and training opportunities and it is showing in her play. Curtis has added muscle to her frame since I saw her last in the summer of 2025. If she’ll continue to keep working on her game and frame week-to-week, expect Curtis to keep growing over the next three school years.

Class of 2028 Guard Maddalene Minner of IMG Academy (FL) has put the time in to get back to 100 percent. It’s showing up in her play. I was on campus before the school season ended and saw Minner’s progress in real time. She’s one I can’t wait to train with at some point this offseason.

April 9, 2026: It’s almost impossible to say enough positive things about the Class of 2027 backcourt duo of Natalie Barton of St. James (AL) and Sawyer Kate Hulgan of Plainview (AL). For the second straight season, they’ll set the pace for SGB Barton 17u on the Select 40 circuit. Barton is a true leader at the Point Guard position while Hulgan might be the best shooter in the country at the 2.

Keep a close eye on Class of 2028 prospect Naomi Ritzmann of Blessed Trinity (GA) as she continues her return to play. Ritzmann is one of the more versatile prospects inside of the Peach State in the rising junior class. I expect her to make a splash on the Camp Tour scene during August into September.

April 8, 2026: Look for Class of 2027 Point Guard Bri Camp of Dalton (GA) to have a breakthrough spring / summer. She’s been on the radar for several schools the past 12 months after starring for Southeast All Stars 16-and-under 3SSB roster. Camp can manage a game with her passing and defensive ability in a similar style that Oregon’s current Point Guard, Katie Fiso does.

I’m looking forward to getting on the floor to train with Class of 2028 Wing Aaliyah Wilson of Park Tudor (IN). We’ll work out together in two weeks at the Brandon Clay All American Showcase in Indianapolis. Wilson has a chance to be a major in-state stock riser over the next 12 months.

Class of 2028 Guard Kerrington Campbell of Bixby (OK) will play with MoKan Elite this spring / summer. Campbell is fresh off a school season where she took a huge leap into the mainframe of a premier team in the state of Oklahoma. As a result, Campbell is poised to see her trajectory keep climbing this off-season.

April 7, 2026: I’m excited to get to Indianapolis later this month and work with Class of 2030 Wing Rylee Grinstead of Eastern Hancock (IN). Grinstead has shown a consistent pattern of growth over the last 18 months. There’s no reason for me to think that won’t continue as she prepares to enter high school.



As expected, Dumont is heading to UCLA. That’s a good get for the Bruins from a player with Elite 60 potential nationally in due time. She’s Cori Close type of recruit: good set of physical tools with a high level work ethic.

April 6, 2026: I fully expect Class of 2027 Guard Ginny Anne Dumont of Providence Day (NC) to commit to UCLA. She was on campus officially last month in Westwood. Dumont earned her offer after UCLA assistant coach James Clark watched her play last summer in Ohio as a member of the Southeast All Stars 16-and-under 3SSB roster.

Class of 2028 wing Khloe Nicholson of Quincy (IL) is one of the country’s top guard / wing prospects. Her versatility is a potential separator at the college level and beyond. A Brandon Clay Marketing client, Nicholson has scholarship offers from a multitude of Division One schools.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com