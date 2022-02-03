BClayRecruiting: Toni Warren – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Toni Warren

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SF / PF

School / Hometown: Cherokee (Canton, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: August 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Warren is a fantastic young prospect in that new age hybrid forward mold. She is a potential shot creator off of the bounce with the athleticism to be an elite level defender. Her jumper will be a point of emphasis over the next 12 months.

Brandon Clay College Recruiting #BClayRecruiting x @SoutheastAStars



Watched ‘24 F Toni Warren of Cherokee HS (GA) on Saturday.



She’s playing at a high level. Super versatile option. Can’t wait to see how @SeanSticksSmith plays her this year.



MORE INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/UI9hEFs5iU — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) January 26, 2022

Brandon Clay College Recruiting BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



“150+ college placements since 2015.”



I’ll be out at games all over Metro Atlanta today.



Watch List



Nylah Nuri

Londyn Walker

Toni Warren

Ava Grace Watson

Chazadi Wright



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/0jzTl3koAS — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) January 22, 2022

Southeast All Stars Report via @SeanSticksSmith



Class of 2024 two-way threat Toni Warren (GA) had Miami in to watch Open Gym. She’s putting herself on the map at Cherokee HS.



View Our Website https://t.co/byrCleuGVE pic.twitter.com/W6ruOFAhFQ — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) September 18, 2021

Southeast All Stars News via @SeanSticksSmith & #TheSticksReport



Toni Warren (2024 / GA) visited Miami over the weekend.



View Our Website https://t.co/byrCleuGVE pic.twitter.com/b1LklWwXg5 — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) November 10, 2021

