BClayRecruiting: Toni Warren – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Toni Warren
Height: 6’0″
HS Grad Year: 2024
Position: SF / PF
School / Hometown: Cherokee (Canton, Georgia)
Player Evaluations:
Date: August 2021
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Warren is a fantastic young prospect in that new age hybrid forward mold. She is a potential shot creator off of the bounce with the athleticism to be an elite level defender. Her jumper will be a point of emphasis over the next 12 months.
Social Media Updates:
Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com