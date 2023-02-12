by

Vitals:

Name: Taliah Gaither

Height: 6’2″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PF/C

School / Hometown: Lakeview Academy (Gainesville, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: January 28, 2023

Location: Lakeview Academy (Gainesville, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Gaither has the size, potential and athleticism to take the next step in her game over the remainder of this calendar year. If she does, her recruiting trajectory will follow suit. Gaither’s ability around the rim coupled with touch out to the 3-point line make her a unique prospect projection wise at the college level. — Brandon Clay

