Vitals:

Name: Skyla Tuthill

Height: 5’11″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Winston Salem Christian (Winston Salem, North Carolina)

Player Evaluations:

Date: December 10, 2022

Location: She Got Game Classic (Washington, DC)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

In this school setting, Tuthill showed improved lateral quickness and defensive ability. She’ll have a chance to plant her feet the next two years at Winston Salem Christian to really learn how to be an assertive scorer in all facets. Tuthill has a good feel for the game coupled with the size to be a player at multiple positions.

Date: June 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Summer Showcase (Atlanta)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Tuthill has the size and skill set to be a valuable contributor at the next level. She has a diverse game so labeling Tuthill as a “shooter” would be boxing her in. The true value in a player like Tuthill is getting a return on the offensive end similar to what Syracuse got from Buddy Boeheim during the 2021-2022 season. Much like Boeheim, the better the talent around Tuthill the more efficient I would predict her percentages to be. She’s got the work ethic to figure out how to get done just about whatever is asked of her. Not shying away from hard work gives Tuthill a true chance to be a next level bucket getter and high level position defender.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com