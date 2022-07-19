BClayRecruiting: Reese Sellers – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Reese Sellers

Height: 5’6″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Yuma (Glendale, Arizona)

Player Evaluations:

Date: July 9, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Select 24 Workout (Chicago, Illinois)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Sellers has a slight frame but is still able to play with contact. She can shoot it with range to the 3-point line with the ball skill needed to help break the press. Sellers has the makings of a shot making guard who can also run a team. Continuing to get physically stronger will aid in her development.

Date: April 9, 2021

Location: Elite Is Earned Showcase (Surprise, Arizona)

Evaluator: Chris Hansen

Sellers is a smooth combo guard who made the trip from Yuma, Arizona, to get early work in. She showed a good handle on our drive and kick breakdown, reading the help and making the right read. As she gets stronger physically she’ll be able to make more plays.

