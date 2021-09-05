BClayRecruiting: Peyton Gluesing – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Peyton Gluesing

Height: 5’6″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Holy Innocents (Brookhaven, Georgia)

Club Team: ATL Bucks

Player Evaluations:

Date: August 28, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Gluesing’s dedication to getting better has been on display two Saturdays in a row inside Bogan Park. She is on pace to be a shot maker with range out beyond the 3-point line. For Gluesing, becoming more vocal during the game is the next step for her game.

Social Media Updates:

Been a big 72 hours for Nichole Dixon's Holy Innocents crew.



Keep an eye on '24 Ciara Alexander. Under the radar. Has the tools to 📈.



Love what I saw from '23 @oliviahutch2023 & '26 Peyton Gluesing on Saturday. Both were dialed in from the jump.



STORY: https://t.co/Ku0KvfZJY4 pic.twitter.com/WG63qR6i7R — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 1, 2021

Brandon Clay All-American Training Academy Tour



Aug 28 ATL

Sept 11-12 Indy

Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas

Oct 23-24 Boston



Trained '26 G Peyton Gluesing last weekend.



She's back on Saturday.



Next Up@LuickElizabeth@KailynHamby@Lillie2Harris



INFO: https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA pic.twitter.com/KKk4XZiJ6V — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 24, 2021

Brandon Clay All-American Training Academy Tour



Sept 11-12 Indy

Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas

Oct 23-24 Boston



Atlanta Training was 📈💯



New @ProspectsNation Recap



Gluesing

Hoffmann

Hutcherson

Ledford

Nuri

Phillips

Warren



INFO: https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA @oliviahutch2023 pic.twitter.com/dPr4CpEwRW — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 31, 2021

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com