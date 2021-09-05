BClayRecruiting: Peyton Gluesing – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Peyton Gluesing
Height: 5’6″
HS Grad Year: 2026
Position: SG
School / Hometown: Holy Innocents (Brookhaven, Georgia)
Club Team: ATL Bucks
Player Evaluations:
Date: August 28, 2021
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Gluesing’s dedication to getting better has been on display two Saturdays in a row inside Bogan Park. She is on pace to be a shot maker with range out beyond the 3-point line. For Gluesing, becoming more vocal during the game is the next step for her game.
