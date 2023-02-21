by

Vitals:

Name: Olivia VanPatten

Height: 6’1″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PF

School / Hometown: St. George’s (Middletown, Rhode Island)

Player Evaluations:

Date: February 18, 2023

Location: Brandon Clay Scouting Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

VanPatten has the size and length in the front court that college coaches covet in the modern day game. She can shoot the 3-pointer in the trail slot or from the corner. VanPatten is a willing defender, rebounder inside when needed in addition to possessing the intelligence needed to understand varying coverages. A high academic caliber prospect, VanPatten has plenty of room to keep trending upwards the next two school seasons. — Brandon Clay

