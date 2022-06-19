BClayRecruiting: Lexi Blue – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Lexi Blue

Height: 6’1″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SG / SF

School / Hometown: Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Florida)

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 11, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Several names caught my attention last weekend at She Got Game…



Jada Bates

Lexi Blue

Sydney Bowles

Jasmine Brown

Kyla Cain

Jessica Fields

Jordy Griggs

Flau’jae Johnson

Kennedy Langham

Tianna Thompson pic.twitter.com/keYG5CrZJE — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) January 16, 2022

Naismith Voting: #NaismithWatch@brandonclaypsb x @NaismithTrophy



The Naismith Underclass Watch is FULL of talent.



Lexi Blue

Diana Collins

Mary Ashley Groot



Have all been in the lab training with me during 2021.



GRASSROOTS COVERAGE: https://t.co/GOhIX3k5UF #BClayRecruiting pic.twitter.com/FvPTuPWCc4 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 30, 2021

Brandon Clay #BCSTrainingAcademy:



📍ATL

🗓 June 5-6



I vibe with ‘24 Lexi Blue’s game. Has the measurables & keeps adding tools.



N E X T@AceAustin11@rileys05@kingmc_22@beckshockley24



SIGN UP https://t.co/8RlKOlpOKu



COLLEGE RECRUITING PROFILES https://t.co/yZxP6OqN8t pic.twitter.com/DQ7hY6SxY4 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) May 26, 2021

Brandon Clay #BCSTrainingAcademy



📍Atlanta

🗓 Aug. 29-30



I’m training in Atlanta the next 2 weekends.



Florida 🔥



Lexi Blue

Olivia Davis

Ajalon Gillard

Jordan Race



JOIN https://t.co/GFZ4VbW7T5



Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profiles https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 @theoliviadavis1 pic.twitter.com/sFmIN0AYy8 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 21, 2020

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com