BClayRecruiting: Kyla Cain – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Kyla Cain

Height: 5’11″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SF / PF

School / Hometown: Galloway School (Atlanta, Georgia)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Cain was a pleasant surprise as a very capable scoring option for the state playoff bound Scots. In arguably in the state’s most competitive region, Cain has been a major factor earning First Team All Region honors in the process. She’s already locked in to adding range to her catch and shoot jumper this offseason.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com