BClayRecruiting: Kyla Bryant– College Recruiting Player Profile

Name: Kyla Bryant

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Salisbury (Salisbury, North Carolina)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Date: November 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, North Carolina)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Bryant is a new age guard with an old school work ethic. She can handle it to get an offense started but can also score the ball as well. Bryant possesses both size and length at the guard position while showcasing herself as a potential elite level shot maker off of the catch to shoot.

