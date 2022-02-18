BClayRecruiting: Kyla Bryant– College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Kyla Bryant
Height: 5’9″
HS Grad Year: 2023
Position: PG / SG
School / Hometown: Salisbury (Salisbury, North Carolina)
Club Team: Southeast All Stars
Player Evaluations:
Date: November 2020
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, North Carolina)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Bryant is a new age guard with an old school work ethic. She can handle it to get an offense started but can also score the ball as well. Bryant possesses both size and length at the guard position while showcasing herself as a potential elite level shot maker off of the catch to shoot.
Social Media Updates:
Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com