BClayRecruiting: Ivona Djikanovic – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:

Name: Ivona Djikanovic

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PF

School / Hometown: Landmark Christian (Fairburn, Georgia)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Djikanovic is one of the most versatile players in the state in her class. She is a willing scorer and defender on the interior using either hand to finish. Djikanovic then follows that up with the ability to make the open jumpsuit from 17 feet or beyond the 3-point line. In that regard, her versatility sets her apart from the majority of 4 players across the country.

Brandon Clay 2022 Tourneys x @bclaytourneys



‘25 Ivona Djikonovic (GA) has been in the gym with us heavy.



She just went off with On The Court SS tonight.



She’s one to watch going forward at Landmark Christian.



REGISTER TODAY https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA @Ladygrooms27 pic.twitter.com/1aslM31rRt — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 26, 2022

