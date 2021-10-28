BClayRecruiting: Josie Cancro – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Josie Cancro

Height: 5’10″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SF / PF

School / Hometown: Hamden Hall (Boston, Massachusetts)

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 23, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Boston, Massachusetts)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay



Class of 2023 Forward Josie Cancro of New Haven, Connecticut has all of the physical tools to be a consistent shot maker from the perimeter. In that way, Cancro can create matchup nightmares for opposing defenses when she gets a high release and a followthrough. Canrcro is already a positive shooter mechanically. Now her confidence has to dial up a notch.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting #BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



“150+ college placements since ‘15”



🚨MEMBER UPDATE🚨



After training with me in Boston last weekend, ‘23 F Josie Cancro (CT) is a part of the program.



Shooter with length.



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/YH9dVyzs4M — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) October 26, 2021

@BClayTraining Academy x #SticksSkillsTraining



A Nice 6 Pack



The @HallHamden crew will be a tough out this season. Coach Brian Johnson and company represented well this past weekend.



Exciting times for Girls Hoops in New England. pic.twitter.com/3CQQYBA6CX — Sean Smith (@SeanSticksSmith) October 26, 2021

Brandon Clay College Recruiting x @brandonclaypsb



Shooters On My Radar from Boston



Josie Cancro

Jayda Johnson

Emma Olausson

Emma Phelan

Briana Robles



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 @darthjayda23 @Coach_Toro pic.twitter.com/iKbt7nax5b — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) October 25, 2021

Brandon Clay Training Academy Tour



Oct 23-24 Boston



Middle School All-American Academies

Dec 18-19 PHX

Jan 1-2 ATL



Josie Cancro of @hallhamden is 🔒 in to train.



Join Us@GestosaniMia@avafajardo2026@lola_giordano1@faithwalker_3@nataliefox06



INFO: https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA pic.twitter.com/rdAi9DDZtK — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) October 4, 2021

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com