BClayRecruiting: Josie Cancro – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Josie Cancro
Height: 5’10″
HS Grad Year: 2023
Position: SF / PF
School / Hometown: Hamden Hall (Boston, Massachusetts)
Player Evaluations:
Date: October 23, 2021
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Boston, Massachusetts)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Class of 2023 Forward Josie Cancro of New Haven, Connecticut has all of the physical tools to be a consistent shot maker from the perimeter. In that way, Cancro can create matchup nightmares for opposing defenses when she gets a high release and a followthrough. Canrcro is already a positive shooter mechanically. Now her confidence has to dial up a notch.
Social Media Updates:
Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com