BClayRecruiting: Jayla Frasz – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:

Name: Jayla Frasz

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Rabun Gap School (Regina, Saskatchewan)

Video Evaluations:

Player Evaluations:

Date: July 31, 2022

Location: Elite Is Earned Showcase (Boise, Idaho)

Evaluator: Chris Hansen

Because of COVID-related border closures we’ve not seen Frasz in some time. She’s made some big strides in her game. She has the ball skill and understanding to do everything we threw at her. What was really impressive was the poise and patience she showed when we got into live action. On countless occasions she waited her defender out to commit to the long close out and making it simple and easy for her to attack to the rim or mid-range.

