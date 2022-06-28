by

Vitals:

Name: Izzy Majarucon

Height: 5’5″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Deer Valley (Glendale, Arizona)

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 28, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Majarucon is a steady hand at the lead guard position. She is a more than capable outside shooter who knows how to play the game at a different speed. Majarucon can shoot the 3-point jumper and finds her way into gaps inside the lane consistently. What she lacks in size, Majarucon more than makes up for in both IQ and end-to-end speed. She’s a potential high academic option at the position.

