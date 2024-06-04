BClayRecruiting: Izzie Jabaley – Consulting & College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Izzie Jabaley

Height: 5’5”

HS Grad Year: 2027

Position: SG / PG

Hometown: Blue Ridge, Georgia

Brandon Clay Consulting Evals | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @BrandonClayPSB



I’m a big ‘27 G Izzie Jabaley @izziejabaley13 of Fannin County (GA) advocate.



She can shoot it, will pass and knows how to make winning plays on both ends.



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/noyHkrK1Fr — Brandon Clay Consulting (@bclayconsulting) June 2, 2024

Brandon Clay Consulting | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @bclayscouting



New Client 🚨



Excited to work with ‘27 G Izzie Jabaley (GA) along her journey.



We’ll train this Saturday in Atlanta.



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/rgpAKzRvZH @izziejabaley13 pic.twitter.com/9K2v0UJFZO — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) May 26, 2024

