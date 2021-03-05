BClayRecruiting: Gabby Spink – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Gabby Spink

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Gibson Southern HS (Haubsteadt, Indiana)

Player Evaluations:

Date: February 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Indianapolis, IN)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Spink was a part of our training in Indianapolis back in the summer. It was easy to see her talent and desire to improve in that session. We saw more of the same here. She has the lineage. Her cousin, Baylee Rexing, played at Eastern Washington. Like Rexing, Spink showcased an elite level work ethic here in addition to her skill set.

Date: September 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Indianapolis, IN)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Spink is a hard-nosed guard capable of making shots in abundance. She’s a competitor who showed total concentration inside the skill station really locking in to every teaching nuance thrown her way. Spink’s toughness in partnership with her physical ability gives her a really bright outlook for the future on the hardwood.

Social Media Updates:

