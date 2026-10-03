by

Vitals:

Name: Finley Parker

Height: 6’3″

HS Grad Year: 2027

Position: PF

School / Hometown: River Ridge (Woodstock, Georgia)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR FINLEY’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/finley-parker#campbr-evaluations

Oct. 3, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2106407830567723391?s=20

Sept. 26, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2103881345789301005?s=20

July 11, 2026: https://x.com/CoachHemi/status/2076022378082062797?s=20

June 19, 2026: https://x.com/3SSBGCircuit/status/2068080869718294896?s=20

April 12, 2026: https://x.com/SoutheastAStars/status/2043352116958290178?s=20

April 12, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2043338346986918127?s=20

April 2, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2039694876258730424?s=20

March 20, 2026: https://x.com/DushawnLondon1/status/2035006286350139520?s=20

March 18, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2034274916816527855?s=20

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing Agency x Southeast All Stars | Powered By @brandonclaypsb & @3SSBGCircuit ❤️🩷🖤🤍 | #BClayMarketing



YOU CAN GO ANYWHERE FROM HERE!



It’s Player of the Year season for the All Stars. 🏆🏆



We continue with ‘27 Finley Parker of River Ridge (GA).



SAS… pic.twitter.com/BY7JPWxShP — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) February 14, 2026

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing Agency x Southeast All Stars | Powered By @brandonclaypsb & @3SSBGCircuit ❤️🩷🖤🤍 | #BClayMarketing



YOU CAN GO ANYWHERE FROM HERE!



Class of 2027 Forward Finley Parker of River Ridge /// Southeast All Stars (GA) scored her 1,000th career point. The… pic.twitter.com/Lv3ZuM78yo — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) December 22, 2025

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1998791768138289628?s=20

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing Agency x Southeast All Stars | Powered By @brandonclaypsb & @3SSBGCircuit ❤️🩷🖤🤍 | #BClayMarketing



YOU CAN GO ANYWHERE FROM HERE!



‘27 F Finley Parker of River Ridge (GA) has been on 🔥 this season.



A 4-star prospect, Parker had 26 points & 17… pic.twitter.com/MQojk8Dr2E — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 23, 2025

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing Agency x Southeast All Stars | Powered By @brandonclaypsb & @3SSBGCircuit ❤️🩷🖤🤍 | #BClayMarketing



YOU CAN GO ANYWHERE FROM HERE!



‘27 F Finley Parker of River Ridge (GA) has a Georgia offer and was just on campus.



SAS IG: https://t.co/31jtouPROD pic.twitter.com/iZgbo00pjL — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) November 11, 2025

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing Agency x Southeast All Stars | Powered By @brandonclaypsb & @3SSBGCircuit ❤️🩷🖤🤍 | #BClayMarketing



YOU CAN GO ANYWHERE FROM HERE!



‘26 G Lydia Ledford of Buford & ‘27 F Finley Parker of River Ridge are in California for the adidas All American… pic.twitter.com/kz8GdVstdR — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) October 11, 2025

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing Agency x Southeast All Stars | Powered By @brandonclaypsb & @3SSBGCircuit ❤️🩷🖤🤍 | #BClayMarketing



YOU CAN GO ANYWHERE FROM HERE!



‘27 Finley Parker of River Ridge (GA) is 🔒 in for adidas All-American Camp.



SAS IG: https://t.co/31jtouQpEb pic.twitter.com/ugBV2hfUaC — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) October 7, 2025

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing Agency x Southeast All Stars | Powered By @brandonclaypsb & @3SSBGCircuit ❤️🩷🖤🤍 | #BClayMarketing



YOU CAN GO ANYWHERE FROM HERE!



‘27 Finley Parker of River Ridge (GA) has a scholarship offer from Georgia Tech’s first-year coaching staff.



She’ll… pic.twitter.com/BneZwKgJxE — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 24, 2025

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1964031197056483546?s=20

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing Agency x Southeast All Stars | Powered By @brandonclaypsb & @3SSBGCircuit ❤️🩷🖤🤍 | #BClayMarketing



YOU CAN GO ANYWHERE FROM HERE!



Stanford was in to see ‘27 Finley Parker of River Ridge (GA) at Open Gym this week.



SAS IG: https://t.co/31jtouPROD pic.twitter.com/BhwRQTRol7 — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) September 4, 2025

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1960868705736270291?s=20

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing x Southeast All Stars | Powered By @brandonclaypsb & @3SSBGCircuit ❤️🖤🤍 | #BClayMarketing



YOU CAN GO ANYWHERE FROM HERE!



‘27 Finley Parker of River Ridge (GA) /// SAS 3SSB played in the Overtime Select championship.



SAS IG https://t.co/31jtouPROD pic.twitter.com/R75y9Ro3tz — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) August 18, 2025

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing x Southeast All Stars | Powered By @brandonclaypsb & @3SSBGCircuit ❤️🖤🤍 | #BClayMarketing



YOU CAN GO ANYWHERE FROM HERE!



‘27 Finley Parker of River Ridge (GA) /// SAS White 3SSB got a W in her Overtime Select debut.



SAS IG https://t.co/31jtouQpEb pic.twitter.com/LcFyOwYAXu — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) August 10, 2025

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1877408501460271153

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1875551680244355297

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1875225576480313563

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1868134622279987278

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1867754024868749579

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1807218105761906948

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1783534487411839190

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1781795586091454741

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1781672839864541286

https://twitter.com/BClayScouting/status/1779273069082669268

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1769142904973410475?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1763622023786295580?s=20

https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1759623170561085567?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1758269435498918301?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1754264261851791419?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1753598562724729301?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1752372176303304804?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1752365789351383111?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1746366352821035443?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1746343405561552938?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1745843436442313170?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1742573516472414579?s=20

https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1735771184271147071?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1731495936646336975?s=20

Brandon Clay Scouting x @247Sports



New article x @BClayScouting on six of the nation’s emerging Class of 2027 recruits will post later today.



Features:



Haylen Ayers (TN)

Ryan Carter (PA)

Finley Chastain (TX)

Finley Parker (GA)

Sydney Savoury (MI)

Kaleena Smith (CA) pic.twitter.com/LxoGNfQu6p — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) December 12, 2023

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1728547488607416717?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1723449137050321398?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1713189503295225912?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1701575590992547896?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1698718815536792051?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1687879386870247424?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1687878485073612800?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1685070814708658176?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1677786176617345024?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1676329835499511808?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1670426233841090561?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1670193836612542464?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1661531137938714628?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1660799616684634112?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1660064635213557762?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1659917945735135236?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1659759597136011264?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1651963318528012288?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1650870736448372738?s=20

Southeast All Stars x Brandon Clay Recruiting #BClayRecruiting



Southeast All Stars Black was on fire this weekend in Virginia. They’re just heating up!



Andrews

Cleaveland

Harpring

Kitts

Ledford

Parker

Salaam

Thompson

Tuthill pic.twitter.com/ZyeP8MI8Eo — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) April 24, 2023

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1648775079088517123?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1647974247065608192?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1643066759438557184?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1642936207809167360?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1638322382933770240?s=20

https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1634594194944565249?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1628934078140493824?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1627726577264955412?s=20

https://twitter.com/BClayTraining/status/1627141379229974538?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1627103401090682882?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1622959812949708802?s=20

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: Winter Workouts (Invite-Only)



‘27 W Finley Parker of @SoutheastAStars (GA) has a scholarship offer from Alabama after visiting campus today.



‘22 REVIEW https://t.co/u7Qjd7rkq4 @coachtaylor_rr1 @ChuckPerson5 pic.twitter.com/Tstvqu93hR — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) January 29, 2023

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1619362302846992385?s=20&t=sszoxqvrnajMYyxMRx-yog

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1618281181912662020?s=20&t=sszoxqvrnajMYyxMRx-yog

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



‘27 W Finley Parker (GA) had a MAJOR 2022 including landing on Chris Hansen’s National Watchlist radar.



She was on campus at Georgia Tech Sun.



‘22 REVIEW https://t.co/u7Qjd7qMAw @coachtaylor_rr1 pic.twitter.com/SoDcWuNvMu — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) January 2, 2023

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: Winter Workouts (Invite-Only)



‘27 Finley Parker (GA) was on campus at Georgia over the weekend.



ESPN’s Jason Key has her on his radar already.



INFO https://t.co/u7Qjd7Ins4 @coachtaylor_rr1 pic.twitter.com/HwbmKyFAYe — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) December 22, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: Winter Workouts (Invite-Only)



Lady Grooms is a WNBA legend. If she says it, we believe it. ‘27 W Finley Parker (GA) is in a great space.



2022 REVIEW https://t.co/WcXtv0lps9 @Ladygrooms27 pic.twitter.com/2fqPK4R0IZ — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) December 13, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: Winter Workouts (Invite-Only)



‘27 Finley Parker (GA) was on campus at Alabama today after watching River Ridge vs Brookwood last night. Kid lives in the gym.



REVIEW https://t.co/u7Qjd7Ins4 pic.twitter.com/vHhjY4znyu — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) December 4, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: 2023 Season Winter Workouts (Invite-Only)



‘27 W Finley Parker (GA) trained with two McDonald’s All American voters in Chris Hansen & Ashley Corral.



2022 REVIEW https://t.co/WcXtv0lXhH pic.twitter.com/6F5DdK6BFL — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) November 28, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: 2023 Season Winter Workouts (Invite-Only)



I’ll see ‘27 Finley Parker (GA) train today in the @ChrisHansenPSB x @ELITEisEARNED Future Focus in Nashville.



2022 REVIEW https://t.co/u7Qjd7qMAw pic.twitter.com/C5C4Bfm3ti — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 19, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: 2023 Season Winter Workouts (Invite-Only)



‘27 W Finley Parker (GA) visited Michigan over the weekend.



2022 REVIEW https://t.co/WcXtv0lXhH @coachtaylor_rr1 pic.twitter.com/duNEoKKGZO — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) November 15, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: 2023 Season Fall Workouts (Invite-Only)



‘27 W Finley Parker (GA) is on campus at Alabama today.



2022 REVIEW https://t.co/u7Qjd7Ins4 @coachtaylor_rr1 pic.twitter.com/JHfcB3fXFg — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) October 22, 2022

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1570053283951042560?s=20&t=jHkpKbSAE45kdXXVrgEcDA

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: 2023 Season Fall Workouts (Invite-Only)



‘27 W Finley Parker (GA) was on campus at Clemson today.



2022 REVIEW https://t.co/WcXtv0lps9 pic.twitter.com/4q9i5UB8wC — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) August 28, 2022

Brandon Clay 2022 Showcases x @bclaytraining



Elite 100 Showcase:



Aug. 27-28 in ATL

Sept. 10-11 in Indy



‘27 #BClayRecruiting W Finley Parker (GA) will visit Clemson this weekend.



JOIN https://t.co/CfT40Vll24 @coachtaylor_rr1 pic.twitter.com/7atmDzYbaz — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 22, 2022

Brandon Clay Showcases x @bclaytraining



Elite 100:



Aug. 27-28 ATL



‘27 Finley Parker @FinHoops_0 of @SoutheastAStars is putting it all together. Elite skill. Real length. Was posting to score and finish left hand. Diversity. #BClayRecruiting



JOIN https://t.co/EKjqDSbrO7 — Brandon Clay Showcases (@BClayShowcases) August 21, 2022

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1558494740403949574?s=20&t=t8DfiMgHq8t5StDR7sIfmA

https://twitter.com/BClayDailyShow/status/1557043234404270081?s=20&t=Dq_QX1A_UaK8-hmR5PqBvA

Brandon Clay 2022 Showcases x @bclaytraining



Elite 100 Showcase:



Aug. 20-21, 27-28 in ATL



‘27’s Finley Parker & Reece Davis will train with me this month.



Who’s Next?!@be_skye@ihoop_bre@SkylarWalden14

@kaliyah_burden2



JOIN https://t.co/EKjqDSbrO7 #BClayRecruiting pic.twitter.com/V97tEYz1S2 — Brandon Clay Showcases (@BClayShowcases) August 1, 2022

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1558494740403949574

Brandon Clay 2022 Showcases x @bclaytraining



Elite 100 Showcase:



Aug. 20-21, 27-28 in ATL

Sept. 11-12 in Indy



‘27 W Finley Parker (GA) has been putting in the gym time all summer.



She now has a scholarship offer from Lipscomb.



JOIN https://t.co/CfT40Vll24 @coachtaylor_rr1 pic.twitter.com/nFmb07ZpmM — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 6, 2022

Brandon Clay Prospect Evaluations x @prospectsnation



New Brandon Clay Summer Showcase II takeaways on:



Kyia Barrett

McKayla Miller ( #BClayRecruiting )

Finley Parker



GET YOUR EVALUATION HERE: https://t.co/T4w6kgCNBM @coachtaylor_rr1 @GameBallBasket pic.twitter.com/ipRPo7fvb2 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) July 5, 2022

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1543662930675351555

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1535772809921806340

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1533610778389008386

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com