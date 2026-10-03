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#BClayMarketing: Finley Parker – Brand Marketing Player Profile

October 3, 2026 by

Vitals:

Name: Finley Parker
Height: 6’3″
HS Grad Year: 2027
Position: PF
School / Hometown: River Ridge (Woodstock, Georgia)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR FINLEY’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:
https://prospectsnation.com/player/finley-parker#campbr-evaluations

Social Media Updates:

Oct. 3, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2106407830567723391?s=20

Sept. 26, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2103881345789301005?s=20

July 11, 2026: https://x.com/CoachHemi/status/2076022378082062797?s=20

June 19, 2026: https://x.com/3SSBGCircuit/status/2068080869718294896?s=20

April 12, 2026: https://x.com/SoutheastAStars/status/2043352116958290178?s=20

April 12, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2043338346986918127?s=20

April 2, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2039694876258730424?s=20

March 20, 2026: https://x.com/DushawnLondon1/status/2035006286350139520?s=20

March 18, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2034274916816527855?s=20

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1998791768138289628?s=20
https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1964031197056483546?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1960868705736270291?s=20
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https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1875551680244355297
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https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1868134622279987278
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https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1807218105761906948
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https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1781795586091454741
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1781672839864541286
https://twitter.com/BClayScouting/status/1779273069082669268
https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1769142904973410475?s=20
https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1763622023786295580?s=20
https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1759623170561085567?s=20
https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1758269435498918301?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1754264261851791419?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1753598562724729301?s=20
https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1752372176303304804?s=20
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https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1746366352821035443?s=20
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https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1745843436442313170?s=20
https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1742573516472414579?s=20
https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1735771184271147071?s=20
https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1731495936646336975?s=20
https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1728547488607416717?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1723449137050321398?s=20
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https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1661531137938714628?s=20
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https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1651963318528012288?s=20
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https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1643066759438557184?s=20
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https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1638322382933770240?s=20
https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1634594194944565249?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1628934078140493824?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1627726577264955412?s=20
https://twitter.com/BClayTraining/status/1627141379229974538?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1627103401090682882?s=20
https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1622959812949708802?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1619362302846992385?s=20&t=sszoxqvrnajMYyxMRx-yog
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1618281181912662020?s=20&t=sszoxqvrnajMYyxMRx-yog
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1570053283951042560?s=20&t=jHkpKbSAE45kdXXVrgEcDA
https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1558494740403949574?s=20&t=t8DfiMgHq8t5StDR7sIfmA
https://twitter.com/BClayDailyShow/status/1557043234404270081?s=20&t=Dq_QX1A_UaK8-hmR5PqBvA
https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1558494740403949574
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1543662930675351555
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1535772809921806340
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1533610778389008386

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

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Filed Under: blog, Girls Grassroots Coverage, Peach State Media