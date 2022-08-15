Vitals:
Name: Finley Parker
Height: 6’1″
HS Grad Year: 2027
Position: SF
School / Hometown: River Ridge (Woodstock, Georgia)
Player Evaluations:
Date: June 12, 2022
Location: Brandon Clay Summer Showcase (Atlanta, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Parker came into the weekend off of a high level showing less than a week ago in the same venue. An elite shooter with legit size already, Parker has a shot that is always the same way. As she keeps working on attacking off the bounce while playing through contact, Parker is one to keep an eye on. She has a fantastic work ethic. Adding the ability to take the bump from bigger, more mature older players is the next step in her game.
Social Media Updates:
Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com